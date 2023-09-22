Look: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince attends Sultan AlNeyadi's 'return from space' celebrations in Al Ain

Published: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 8:22 PM

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi's return was a much-awaited one for the entire country, and his grand welcome was one we all cherished.

The astronaut's return back to UAE after six months in space was celebrated by his father Saif Muftah Al Neyadi at his home in Abu Dhabi.

And his reception was attended by none other than Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Held in their home located in Al Ain's Ghafa region, the Crown Prince congratulated Sultan Al Neyadi and other members of the family on the success of the historic mission.

Take a look at the pictures from the reception.

In a heartwarming moment, the Crown Prince was seen interacting with AlNeyadi's daughter who sat beside them.

He highlighted how the achievement marks a proud moment for the UAE leadership, government and people, and represents a great leap for the nation.

The royal also commended the work of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre in planning the mission and ensuring its success, and discussed how the UAE continues to contribute to space exploration by supporting advanced scientific research and experiments in order to find solutions to challenges in space science and technology.

The Crown Prince said: “Our youth has the potential to harness the opportunities and use its creativity to achieve excellence. Their confidence and commitment has now been proven in space and in advanced technology. They serve as an inspiration for more young Emiratis to venture forward and create history.”

He further added: “Sultan Al Neyadi and the team have proved to be inspiring models for the UAE’s ambitious youth. Their example will help further accelerate the UAE’s efforts to grow its presence in the space sector.”

