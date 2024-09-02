Look: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince attends IIT-Delhi inauguration, tours campus

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 7:06 PM Last updated: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 7:08 PM

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attended the inauguration of IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi Monday, the first international campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Delhi), India’s leading STEM education and research institution.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, witnessed the launch of strategic partnerships between IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi, its home campus IIT-Delhi, and prestigious higher education institutions based in the emirate, including Khalifa University, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and Zayed University.

During the visit, the leader toured the campus and reviewed the academic programmes and facilities offered by the institute.

The India-based institute will collaborate with Khalifa University on research and academic programmes, sharing of research facilities and lab spaces, and mobility of student and faculty exchanges.

It's partnership with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi will facilitate participation in joint research projects, student exchange at the postgraduate level, and organisation of seminars and scientific meetings.