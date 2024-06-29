Look: 4 new UAE mosques at each corner of famous square wow residents

KT Photos, Video: Muhammad Sajjad

Published: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 2:53 PM Last updated: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 10:34 PM

Sharjah has built four new mosques at one junction, featuring traditional Islamic designs and presenting a truly Arab cultural and Islamic look to the city.

The mosques are nestled between the residential towers and surrounding the famous square – earlier known as Al Khan Bridge.

Located at one of the key squares on Sharjah-Dubai Road that connect the emirate’s industrial area with Jamal Abdul Nasir Street, Al Wahda Street, Al Khan and Al Nahda, each of them has a total land area of 400 square metres and can accommodate 1,300 worshippers – both male and female.

Interestingly, all four mosques feature similar designs and structures such as 60-metre high minarets and four domes, giving an amazing aerial view to the residents, shutterbugs and onlookers.

They have been named after Islam’s four caliphs Abu Bakr Al Siddiq, Omar bin Al Khattab, Othman bin Affan and Ali bin Abi Talib.

Sharjah promotes Arab and Islamic heritages at local and international levels to attract more tourists. The emirate is already home to some of the most beautiful mosques in the country such as Al Noor Mosque on the Buhairah Corniche and Sharjah Mosque on Kalba Road.