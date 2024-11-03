Watch: 11,600 UAE flags form portraits of founding fathers in Dubai

Photos: Dubai Media Office

A creative aerial display of the UAE's Founding Fathers, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.was formed using 11,600 flags to commemorate the occasion of Flag Day on Sunday.

The 11th edition of the Flag Garden at Dubai's Jumeirah Beach, Umm Suqeim 2 is organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office.

Spanning 75 metres in length and 104 metres in height, the garden will welcome residents and tourists until January 10, 2025.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai said the garden’s unique design and symbolism reflect the deep sense of loyalty and belonging that the people of the UAE feel toward their leadership, who have transformed the country into a leader on the global stage. Flag Garden also symbolises the unity of the Emirati people and stands as an expression of national pride during key celebrations, she added.

“This year’s Flag Garden honours two national icons who played historical roles in the UAE’s comprehensive development since its founding over 50 years ago. The Garden embraces the Zayed and Rashid campaign’s central theme of celebrating the memory of our Founding Fathers," Al Suwaidi said.