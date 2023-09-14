Viral video: UAE President stops for selfie with resident during casual stroll through Abu Dhabi mall

Published: Thu 14 Sep 2023, 11:45 PM Last updated: Fri 15 Sep 2023, 5:46 PM

In a not-so-surprising display of accessibility and humility, the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was captured in a video casually strolling through a bustling mall in Abu Dhabi. The video, which has been shared by many on social media, showed the UAE President descending an escalator accompanied by a notably small entourage.

The clip shows him leisurely walking past cafes and shops. What struck onlookers and viewers alike was the unassuming demeanour of Sheikh Mohamed, as many shoppers and cafe customers seemed unaware of his presence.

But it wasn't long before people began to recognise this towering personality. In another video, a man could be seen trying to keep pace with the Ruler in an apparent request for a selfie. Sheikh Mohamed graciously acknowledged the request, momentarily pausing to accommodate the admirer's wish. The man placed his arm around the UAE President and managed to snap a selfie for a lifetime. This interaction further left viewers amazed and appreciative of the extraordinary leader.

Watch the videos below:

The President is rightly called the people's leader. Over the years, residents saw him visiting people in their homes, calling them to appreciate their hard work, applauding their achievements and motivating them in their fields of work.

He always made time for people, and some moments have left everyone speechless and in awe. Like the video that surfaced in July 2023, in which Sheikh Mohamed suddenly stops on his way to his car, calls over two watching expats and takes a picture with them, much to their delight.

