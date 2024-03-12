UAE: Up to Dh500,000 fine for illegally raising donations

Published: Tue 12 Mar 2024, 9:00 PM

The UAE has regulated charity fundraising in the country and has specified fines ranging from Dh200,000 to Dh500,000 for those illegally raising donations

The Public Prosecution in a social media post on Tuesday warned against collecting donations without a licence.

Anyone found guilty of managing a website, and other IT or electronic means to promote the collection of donations without a permit from the bodies concerned can be fined and/or jailed.

Licenced entities are not allowed to publish, broadcast or promote any materials or advertisements for fundraising without the approval of designated authorities, as per article 46 of Federal decree law No. 34 of 2021 on combatting rumours or cybercrimes.

According to the law, there are two types of charity entities: Licenced and authorised entities that are established by laws or decisions or decrees to collect, provide and receive donations, and entities authorised to obtain a licence for collecting donations and fundraising through listed charitable organisations in the UAE.

If found guilty, the accused may be imprisoned and fined no less than Dh200,000 and not more than Dh500,000 or face either of the two penalties.

Inputs from WAM

