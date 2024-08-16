UAE: Travel ban now lifted automatically once case is resolved

Sheikh Mohammed also took to X to congratulate the nation and its leaders
Now, there's no need to apply for travel ban to be lifted as the process will be done automatically once a case is resolved, the UAE's Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said in its latest advisory.
The required procedures to get one's travel ban removed had been slashed from nine to zero, the ministry said in a short video. Previously, clearance and some supporting documents should be submitted for the ban's cancellation — now, these are no longer necessary.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The MoJ will immediately take action on a travel ban removal order, with the processing time cut down from one working day to just a few minutes.
The ministry said the initiative is part of the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy programme, which was launched early this year with an aim to “raise the effectiveness of federal government services by removing bureaucratic hurdles".
Both judicial authorities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai have also automated the cancellation of travel bans once pending fines are settled.
ALSO READ:
Sheikh Mohammed also took to X to congratulate the nation and its leaders
The mission stressed the need to follow safety instructions issued by authorities on ground
As per Google Maps, the traffic jam has been taking place for over three hours
Their crown princes sent similar messages of condolences to the Jordanian King
She also constantly educates others in the community and promotes environmental sustainability
Pakistan Consul-general Hussain Muhammad advises Pakistanis in the UAE against sharing fake, unreliable social media posts
The Ministry called on the Israeli authorities to stop escalation, and to not take steps that exacerbate tension and instability in the region
The Sharjah Ruler, too, condoled with King of Jordan