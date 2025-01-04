UAE jobs: How to register as a legal translator for contracts, court papers

The service can be done via the Ministry of Justice website or smart application
Translation is indispensable in culturally diverse communities like the UAE, where residents from various parts of the world constantly engage and interact.
Beyond everyday communication, legal proceedings demand precise and accurate translations to prevent costly mistakes. Errors in translation can not only disrupt legal processes but also result in flawed judgements based on misinterpreted or inaccurately translated information.
Non-Arab speaking UAE residents often seek translations for contracts, legal proceedings and court papers and the Ministry of Justice lists translators who can be contacted to offer this service.
So if you are a translation graduate and wish to register at the Ministry, here's how to do so:
The service takes 65 days to complete and applicants have to pay Dh3,000.
