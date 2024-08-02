The leaders toured New Alamein City and received briefings on its key landmarks and inspected the ongoing construction
Investigations conducted by the UAE Public Prosecution have revealed that a new "secret organisation" has been formed outside the country by members of the UAE Muslim Brotherhood, a terror organisation dissolved in 2013, authorities announced on Friday.
This new secret group aimed to revive the Muslim Brotherhood, according to the probe.
One arrested member of the organisation has confessed, detailing how the group operated and led smear campaigns and hate speech.
A team from the Public Prosecution is currently conducting intensive investigations to uncover the truth regarding some of the details — including those shared in the confession.
The authority is expected to announce more details about this terrorist organisation and its crimes after the investigations are completed.
Monitoring the fugitives which had been sentenced in absentia in 2013, the State Security Service found that two groups of the terror organisation had met abroad.
With new recruits joining in, they formed the new secret organisation to revive the activities of the UAE Muslim Brotherhood. They received funds from other terror groups around the world and formed alliances.
More to follow
ALSO READ:
The leaders toured New Alamein City and received briefings on its key landmarks and inspected the ongoing construction
During this period, violators will be allowed to regularise their status or leave the country without incurring fines
Abu Dhabi-based The Game LLC is the only authorised lottery in the country
The devastating typhoon hit the capital, Manila, and a number of areas such as Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Central Luzon and Bangsamoro
Ten lucky participants will each win Dh100,000 on the September 3 live draw
Investors are urged to verify a company's identity first before signing any agreements or making any financial transaction
Its official website, where raffle draw updates used to be posted regularly, appears to be inactive
The grace period will start next month, on September 1