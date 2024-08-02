Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 2:12 PM Last updated: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 3:04 PM

Investigations conducted by the UAE Public Prosecution have revealed that a new "secret organisation" has been formed outside the country by members of the UAE Muslim Brotherhood, a terror organisation dissolved in 2013, authorities announced on Friday.

This new secret group aimed to revive the Muslim Brotherhood, according to the probe.

One arrested member of the organisation has confessed, detailing how the group operated and led smear campaigns and hate speech.

A team from the Public Prosecution is currently conducting intensive investigations to uncover the truth regarding some of the details — including those shared in the confession.

The authority is expected to announce more details about this terrorist organisation and its crimes after the investigations are completed.

What the authorities know so far

Monitoring the fugitives which had been sentenced in absentia in 2013, the State Security Service found that two groups of the terror organisation had met abroad.