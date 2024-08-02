E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE investigation reveals 'new secret organisation' formed by Muslim Brotherhood members

One arrested member of the terror organisation has confessed, detailing how the group operated

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 2:12 PM

Last updated: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 3:04 PM

Investigations conducted by the UAE Public Prosecution have revealed that a new "secret organisation" has been formed outside the country by members of the UAE Muslim Brotherhood, a terror organisation dissolved in 2013, authorities announced on Friday.

This new secret group aimed to revive the Muslim Brotherhood, according to the probe.


One arrested member of the organisation has confessed, detailing how the group operated and led smear campaigns and hate speech.

A team from the Public Prosecution is currently conducting intensive investigations to uncover the truth regarding some of the details — including those shared in the confession.


The authority is expected to announce more details about this terrorist organisation and its crimes after the investigations are completed.

What the authorities know so far

Monitoring the fugitives which had been sentenced in absentia in 2013, the State Security Service found that two groups of the terror organisation had met abroad.

With new recruits joining in, they formed the new secret organisation to revive the activities of the UAE Muslim Brotherhood. They received funds from other terror groups around the world and formed alliances.

More to follow

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE