UAE: Can employees opt for 'visa hold' when switching jobs between emirates?

Question: I have been working in Dubai for the past five years. My family members are under my sponsorship. If I accept a job in Abu Dhabi and move there, do I have to change my family’s visa immediately? Or can I use the ‘visa hold’ option till I settle down in Abu Dhabi?

Answer: Upon termination of employment by your employer or resignation from employment, the employer should cancel your work permit after you sign the work permit cancellation document. This is in accordance with Article 7(3) of the Cabinet Resolution no. (1) of 2022 On the Implementation of Federal Decree-Law no. (33) Of 2021 Regarding the Regulation of Employment relations, which reads as,

“Procedures for Cancelling Work Permits:

a. Submission of an application for cancellation of work permit via the channels specified by the Ministry.

b. Completion of the required information and attachments.

c. Payment of fines for delay in issuance or non-renewal of work permits, if any.

d. Declaration by the Establishment that the employee has received his entitlements.

e. Any other conditions specified by decision of the Minister, or his delegate.”

Thereafter, your employer should cancel your residency visa in the UAE. As the sponsor of your family members' residency visas in the UAE, you have the option to place their visas on hold while you transition to a new employment visa. This visa hold service allows you to keep the visas of your family members active for up to 60 days. If you prefer not to cancel the visas, you can inform the authorities of your intention to hold them until you obtain a new employment visa.

To initiate the aforesaid process, you may visit an Amer Centre. You may also approach the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai or the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security as your current visa is issued from Dubai and your new employer visa will be from Abu Dhabi. Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.