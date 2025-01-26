UAE: Airlines may have to pay up to Dh500 per kg for losing passengers' luggage

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Question: I travelled from Europe to Dubai with an international airline last month. Upon arrival in Dubai, I was informed by the airline that they had forgotten my bag – which contained valuable items worth Dh50,000 – at London airport. After repeated follow-ups, the airline has been consistently giving me the same excuse – that the bag will be delivered in a day or two. I am confident that they have lost it. Can I claim the entire Dh50,000 and also seek compensation for the mental distress I have experienced? What are my rights in this case?

Answer: It is assumed that you checked in your luggage while you travelled from Europe to Dubai last month.

An airline – which has departed from UAE or has arrived in UAE – shall be responsible for the checked-in luggage of its passengers. This is in accordance with Article 353(2) of the Federal Decree Law No. 50 of 2022 Issuing the Commercial Transactions Law, which states, “The luggage referred to in Clause (1) hereof shall mean the objects that may be carried by the passenger in the aircraft or delivered to the carrier to be in its custody, during the travel.”

Furthermore, an airline may also be responsible for the damage or loss of checked-in luggage of its passengers. This is in accordance with Article 356 (1) of the UAE Commercial Transactions Law, which states, “The air carrier shall be responsible for the damage resulting from the destruction, loss or damage of the checked luggage and cargo if an accident occurs and results in damage during the air transport.”

In case of damage or loss of luggage of passengers during transit and thereafter, prior to delivery of the luggage to a passenger, an airline may have to compensate up to Dh500 per kilogram of luggage.

This is in accordance with Article 359(2) of the UAE Commercial Transactions Law, which states, ”In case of transport of luggage and cargo, the remedy shall not exceed (500) five hundred dirhams for each kilogram unless it is agreed on a higher amount. However, if the consignor sends a special statement upon delivering the luggage or cargo indicating the special importance imparted to the delivery thereof in good condition at the destination due to its value, and pays the additional fare requested by the carrier, the carrier shall pay the remedy in the amount specified by the consignor, unless the carrier proves that such value exceeds the real value of luggage and cargo.”

In addition, with regards to loss or damage of luggage, a passenger may file a civil claim against the airlines either (1) in the courts which has territorial jurisdiction over the arrival/departure destinations, (2) in the court under whose jurisdiction the head office of the airline is located or (3) in the court as mentioned in the travel contract (air ticket) between a passenger and an airline. This is in accordance with Article 368 of the UAE Commercial Transactions Law, which states, “The claimant shall have the option to file action before any of the following courts:

1. The court in which circuit the domicile of the carrier is located.

2. The court in which circuit the head office of the carrier's activity is located

3. The court in which circuit the establishment or the facility that concludes a contract for him, is located.

4. The court of the destination. Each term amends the rules of jurisdiction referred to shall be null and void, if stipulated before the occurrence of damage." Based on the aforementioned provisions of law, you may check the terms and conditions mentioned on your air ticket, as it normally includes details on how to handle the loss of checked-in luggage. You may then file a formal complaint with the airline regarding the lost baggage. If you are not satisfied with the response of the airline, you may consider submitting a complaint to the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority. If the matter remains unresolved, you may file a civil claim against the airline in the Dubai Courts and seek compensation.