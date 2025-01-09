New UAE personal status laws: Up to Dh100,000 fines for unauthorised travel with minors, neglecting parents

Under the new UAE personal status laws, violators could face fines of up to Dh100,000. The laws protect vulnerable groups and include penalties for custodians who travel with a child under their care without the consent of the child's guardian or the court. Additionally, the decree imposes fines on individuals who abuse, neglect, or refuse to care for their parents.

According to the law studied by Khaleej Times, these regulations will take effect on April 15 and are designed to safeguard both minors and elderly parents. Custodians who violate the travel provisions can face imprisonment and fines ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh100,000.

Furthermore, the legislation addresses financial misconduct, penalising those who embezzle, squander, or unlawfully manage the funds of minors.

The law underscores the importance of familial duty; anyone who abuses, assaults, neglects, or refuses to care for a parent, or who leaves them without care despite having the ability to provide it, faces the same penalties of imprisonment and fines between Dh5,000 and Dh100,000. Those who neglect to support their parents financially when required by a court ruling are also subject to these penalties.

The law also establishes serious repercussions for individuals who conceal, squander, destroy, or fraudulently seize any part of an estate's property, regardless of whether they are an heir. Offenders may face imprisonment and fines ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh100,000, or may incur either penalty.