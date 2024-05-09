Dubai to unify remote court hearings, investigations in one digital platform

Published: Thu 9 May 2024, 1:46 PM Last updated: Thu 9 May 2024, 1:47 PM

Dubai is building a new centralised, digital platform that will streamline remote investigations and court hearings — promising faster processing time and a more efficient justice system.

The new project, believed to be the first in the world, was announced on Thursday as the Dubai Public Prosecution (DPP) signed a partnership with tech solutions provider e& Enterprise.

Photo: Supplied

Scheduled for completion by 2026, the innovative platform will deliver a unified investigation and litigation system that is accessible remotely.

This centralised hub — which will be managed by the DPP — will be linked with the systems of key government entities, including the Dubai Courts, the Dubai Police and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

During investigations, the unified platform will manage appointments scheduled by the prosecutors — and then coordinate with all relevant parties.

For court proceedings, it will also schedule sessions and inform the police, the judges and prosecutors. An external link is provided to other parties involved.

“The project is progressing smoothly, with initial steps involving strategic partnerships and the setup of state-of-the-art investigation rooms," said Dr Ali Humaid bin Khatam, senior advocate general and head of the Remote Investigation and Litigation System Project Team, who explained how the platform will work.

"Currently, we're focused on establishing and equipping the central operations room with cutting-edge technologies in line with our partnership with e& Enterprise."

Here are some of the key features of the system:

Centralised storage

Archiving capabilities

Capacity to schedule remote interviews and reserve spaces in multiple locations including police stations, prisons, courts, and DPP investigation rooms

Enhancing communication among prosecutors, lawyers, translators, witnesses, and other parties involved

Ensuring high-quality visual and audio communication while maintaining stringent confidentiality and privacy standards

This initiative aims to enhance the efficiency of investigation and litigation processes, and "improve justice delivery in the emirate with a focus on speed, accuracy, and integrity", he added.

It will also ensure operational resilience during crises, Counsellor Dr Ali Humaid added.

Salvador Anglada, CEO of e& Enterprise, said: "Leveraging our expertise in innovative technology, we aim to equip them with a state-of-the-art platform that primarily enhances their operational capabilities and overall efficiency, accessibility, and quality of services. Our joint efforts mark a significant step towards realising a more accessible, efficient, and progressive vision of the law in our interconnected and rapidly evolving world.”

