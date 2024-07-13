Dubai: Special court settles over Dh4-billion-worth inheritance cases in 2023

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 8:27 AM

More than Dh4 billion worth of inheritance cases were settled by the Special Court of Inheritance in Dubai last year, according to Dubai Courts' 2023 annual report released recently.

The Dubai Inheritance Court, established in September 2022, settled a total of 580 cases, including 512 Muslim estates, 38 non-Muslim estates and 30 private estates. The value of these inheritance cases reached a total of Dh4,115,917,861.

According to Dubai Courts, the success rate of inheritance settlements reached 92.6 per cent, surpassing the target of 90 per cent. “This high performance highlights the efficiency and success in managing the distribution of assets according to legal wills and personal revenues,” noted the report.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Necessary procedures were also taken to distribute properties and assets based on the deceased’s will. Additionally, 19 other files were prepared for the arrangement of private inheritance.

Crucial legal process

Inheritance settlement is a crucial legal process to ensure fair distribution of assets based on legal and Sharia principles.

According to the report, “relevant authorities in Dubai are continually developing procedures to improve efficiency and accuracy in managing the processes, contributing to successful and fair settlements that meet the needs of individuals and families.”

The average duration from the date of case registration to judgement was 81 days, while the average duration from the first hearing to judgement was 52 days. The average waiting time for the first hearing was 28 days.

Smart app for various cases

The report also revealed that in 2023, Dubai Courts saw an increase in the use of smart applications for handling various cases. A total of 872,414 online applications were submitted across the courts. The Court of Appeals processed 32,005 smart applications; the Commercial Court of First Instance processed 51,132; the Labour Court of First Instance processed 33,316.

Last year also saw a remarkable number of cases in civil and criminal courts across all three levels completed. In civil courts, the Court of First Instance resolved 36,468 cases. The Court of Appeals completed 13,483 cases, and the Court of Cassation finalised 4,919 cases.

Similarly, in the criminal courts, the Court of First Instance completed 33,473 cases, the Court of Appeals resolved 10,059 cases, and the Court of Cassation concluded 1,048 cases. “These figures highlight the efficiency and effectiveness of Dubai Courts in managing and closing a significant volume of cases, ensuring timely justice for all involved,” noted the report.

Legal marriage contract services