Dubai Courts announces easier process for opening inheritance files

Citizens and residents in Dubai can now open inheritance files through easy and smooth procedures following an announcement by the Dubai Courts on Thursday.
Dubai Courts announced the transfer of the service of registering inheritance files for minor heirs from Dubai Endowments and the Community Development Authority to the Inheritance Court in Dubai Courts.
The Dubai Courts had in July last year announced the establishment of its first inheritance department for non-Muslims residing in the emirates.
This significant development allows non-Muslims to prepare and execute their wills according to their own laws. It provides a clear legislative framework and ensures the effective application of non-Muslims' wishes regarding inheritance matters.
