Dubai: 3 key changes in travel ban rules for divorced parents

The initiative aims to address the growing concerns regarding the well-being of delivery riders, who rigorously work outside under challenging conditions
The eased travel rules for divorced parents and their children come at the right time, with the onset of Eid Al Adha holidays and summer vacation.
On Thursday, the Dubai Courts announced the new procedures that allowed a travel ban to be cancelled in the Freedom Restriction System immediately after getting it signed by the judge.
Now, it has become easier for the parent and his/her child to exit and re-enter the UAE, as compared before — when exiting the country with the child without the consent of the other parent could amount to 'abduction'.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
“The complexity of the old procedure also sometimes led to children being deprived of opportunities for leisure, education, or timely medical treatment,” said Emirati lawyer Ali Juwair Alla Al Ahbabi, an expert in both Shariah and international law.
Al Ahbabi said “the reform is aimed at improving social conditions and enhancing family welfare in Dubai, which is part of the goals of Dubai Social Agenda 33.”
Explaining the changes to Khaleej Times, the lawyer said the old mechanism — which required the approval of the child's guardian or legal custodian before travel — “posed several challenges that often caused long delays, affecting family travel plans and increasing psychological stress for both the guardians and children".
The new mechanism simplifies procedures and reduces burdens. Here's what's new, according to Al Ahbabi:
This new mechanism will improve the quality of families' lives, Al Ahbabi said.
" It will provide a supportive environment for children by promoting smart and flexible policies and procedures that prioritise the community's interests. It is hoped that this step will contribute to greater stability and well-being for families in Dubai," he added.
ALSO READ:
The initiative aims to address the growing concerns regarding the well-being of delivery riders, who rigorously work outside under challenging conditions
Sheikh Hamdan also took to the platform to wish residents and pilgrims on of the holiest days of the year in Islam
Those who purchase the Modesh Shopping Card will be in the running to win the huge sum in cash in the grand prize raffle
Among the difficulties Abdulla AlShehhi faces in the UAE is the lack of popularity of running as compared to other sports.
He emphasised the need for collective action and cooperation in addressing challenges by leveraging emerging technologies
The concert will spotlight teen musical prodigy, Sreeyanka Banerjee, alongside renowned theatre personality, Gaggan Mudgal
‘Walk for Inclusivity’ hosted by the Gems Legacy School, also aimed to highlight the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle
Here's a quick guide to holiday operating hours of centre and hubs that are providing essential services