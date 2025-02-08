Lay's chips in UAE meet 'all requirements', authority confirms amid US recall

The authority assured consumers that all food products undergo rigorous registration and inspection processes before being sold in the country
Lay's chips products available in UAE markets comply with the country's approved technical requirements and regulations, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) confirmed on Saturday.
This statement comes in response to reports of a recall by the US FDA regarding certain Lays products due to undeclared milk derivatives, the authority wrote in social media platform X.
The authority, in coordination with relevant regulatory authorities, assured consumers that all food products undergo rigorous registration and inspection processes before being sold in the UAE, ensuring they meet strict safety standards and protect public health.
The authority also confirmed on January 30 that Coca-Cola beverages in the country are safe for consumption and free of high levels of chlorate. This clarification came after the European bottling unit of Coca-Cola announced a recall of Coke, Sprite, Fanta, and other beverages on January 29 due to elevated chlorate levels.
Earlier, on January 22, the Ministry also confirmed that pepperoni beef products withdrawn from supermarkets were safe to consume. The recall had occurred earlier in January after concerns about potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. MoCCAE had acted quickly on January 11 to investigate the contamination risk before allowing the products back into the market.
