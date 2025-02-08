Lay's chips in UAE meet 'all requirements', authority confirms amid US recall

Image used for illustrative purposes. Photo: AFP

Lay's chips products available in UAE markets comply with the country's approved technical requirements and regulations, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) confirmed on Saturday.

This statement comes in response to reports of a recall by the US FDA regarding certain Lays products due to undeclared milk derivatives, the authority wrote in social media platform X.

The authority, in coordination with relevant regulatory authorities, assured consumers that all food products undergo rigorous registration and inspection processes before being sold in the UAE, ensuring they meet strict safety standards and protect public health.

