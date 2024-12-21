UAE: How women in real estate challenge stereotypes in 'male-dominated industry'

File photo

From being stereotyped as housewives to having their contributions overlooked, women real estate agents in the UAE face a variety of challenges. Nadia Cortes, a real estate agent at TheRealtorDubai, shared her experience of negotiating a particularly high-stress deal. “I was selling a prime plot to a major developer in Dubai, who was very aggressive,” she said.

“Even though the property is a signature plot on Palm Jumeirah, the negotiations stretched for six months with multiple extensions. Each time we met, I was the only woman in the room, and I didn’t speak Arabic," she added, noting: "More than once, I wanted to cry."

Despite these obstacles, Nadia successfully closed the deal with a commission higher than originally agreed. "I kept all the relationships from that deal, and it was definitely one of those sales that shaped me,” she said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Today, Nadia is a business owner and one of nine women selected for a mentorship programme in the UAE designed to help women in real estate navigate and thrive in the industry. The SheForShe programme, run by Property Finder, aims to support female professionals by offering guidance from industry leaders, with the goal of helping women elevate their careers.

Nadia Cortes

'Perceived as less competent'

Neha Sharma, a mentee from Gulf Sea Real Estate, echoed similar challenges as she often found herself as the only woman in the room. "It's especially tough when senior men take credit and the money for the work I’ve put in behind the scenes," she said.

Sevgi Gur, chief marketing officer at Property Finder, explained that women in real estate often encounter multiple barriers. “Women are perceived as less competent in traditionally male-dominated industries or leadership roles,” she said.

“Assertive women frequently find themselves labelled as 'bossy' or 'difficult'. There is still a gender pay gap, where women are often paid less than men for performing the same work. This inequity not only impacts immediate financial stability but also long-term career satisfaction and financial security," she added.

Addressing challenges

A fully-funded initiative, the SheforShe mentorship programme addresses these challenges by pairing selected mentees with top female real estate professionals in the region. Over the course of six months, participants receive one-on-one mentoring, skills development workshops, and access to exclusive networking events.

Sevgi added that through the mentorship, they aim to drive the systemic changes needed across leadership structures. “This platform will enable us to share today's female leaders' great stories and collective wisdom to inspire others and help them build their confidence to achieve more,” she said.

Linda Muldoon, a mentor from The Urban Nest, also shared some of the challenges she’s faced. "Women are often seen as less committed or not taken seriously if they have family responsibilities," she said. "In a previous company, I was even labelled as a 'housewife' by male colleagues." Trust own capabilities However, Linda also sees significant opportunities for women in the field. "Being a woman can be an advantage when viewing properties," she noted. "Women tend to have more empathy and higher emotional intelligence, which helps build trust and foster quicker connections with clients. Our involvement in the community also gives us an edge." Neha agreed, adding that she’s learned to trust her own capabilities. "When showing homes, clients often make last-minute requests, which means I always have to be prepared with options and solutions—and I never promise something I’m not sure I can deliver," she said. Neha Sharma Neha said the mentorship has been invaluable, particularly as she transitions into a managerial role. "Having a woman-to-woman mentor, someone who's already walked this path, is a priceless experience. It's a gift I hope to pass on to support and uplift other women, just as I’ve been guided," she said. ALSO READ: UAE: These expats quit jobs with over Dh10,000 salary to start businesses