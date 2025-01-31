KT LUXE: Khaleej Times to launch new premium title during Ramadan

With insightful business stories and inspiring lifestyle content, KT LUXE will be a high-quality brand that will appeal to the discerning reader
You wanted it, so we are delivering it!
Khaleej Times readers asked for more and we heard you.
For 18 months, we have listened to our readers. They have told us what they want and why they want it.
The demands were overwhelmingly in favour of a weekend edition.
Our readers, however, went even further and told us what they want from a weekend paper. The great tradition of Khaleej Times, but something more, something special, something that sets the weekend edition apart from the rest of the week.
They asked for Khaleej Times — enhanced!
So, we went to the drawing board. We put together a crack team of editors and we spoke to key stakeholders and – most importantly – we listened. We listened to readers and we listened to our advertisers.
What we have created is entirely new. Nothing like it exists in the UAE. It is a brand-new concept that we are thrilled to deliver to our readers.
We are incredibly pleased to announce the UAE’s first premium business and lifestyle newspaper.
Set to hit front doors and newsstands during Ramadan, KT LUXE is designed to serve those UAE residents who are looking for great reads that go deeper. With insightful business stories and inspiring lifestyle content, KT LUXE will be a high-quality brand that will appeal to the discerning reader.
The UAE is known the world over for being the place to live and work, so we have created a premium title that reflects the spirit and work ethic of the people who call this country home.
I have lived in the UAE for more than two decades and I know firsthand how perseverance and willpower can propel people, but I also know that better insight into the ways of the business world and more information about the popular lifestyle trends can make the impossible possible.
Subscribing to Khaleej Times is not just about staying informed — it’s about receiving meaningful value. To make our newspaper subscription drive that much more rewarding, we are including exciting new cash-back offers.
As a special thank you, we’ve partnered with leading brands to bring you exceptional dining experiences, making your subscription even more enjoyable.
Nando’s: Dh100 Gift voucher
Domino’s: Dh100 Gift voucher
Pincode: Dh100 Gift Voucher
Baskin Robbins: Dh100 Gift Voucher
DOCIB Pharmacy: Dh100 Gift Voucher
Subscribe today to embark on a journey of knowledge, community, and exclusive perks.
For subscription details and more information, call 800KT or go to https://subscriptions.khaleejtimes.com/home/subscription
“We are excited to partner once again with the UAE’s most respected English daily for this campaign. At Nando’s, we’re proud to offer something for everyone: from our signature gourmet burgers and bold Espetadas to hearty vegetarian options and indulgent desserts. Our crafted designer drinks are the perfect way to quench your thirst. With so many exciting offerings, we’re looking forward to reconnecting with the Khaleej Times audience and reinforcing Nando’s as the UAE’s go-to casual dining destination, where delicious food, great company and exceptional flavours hit the spot every time!” said George Kunnappally, Managing Director, Nando’s.
DOCIB Pharmacy said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Khaleej Times, the UAE’s most trusted and widely read newspaper, as part of their subscription drive. This collaboration is an opportunity for DOCIB Pharmacy to connect with Khaleej Times’s valued subscribers, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to the community by providing world-class health and wellness solutions. Standing by our brand promise, Inspiring Better Health, we aim to empower healthier lifestyles and provide exclusive access to our comprehensive range of offerings. Together, we look forward to making a meaningful impact and supporting the well-being of the community.”
Said Abdulrahman Alkuwari, Chief Operating Officer, Domino's GCC & Pakistan: “We are thrilled to partner with Khaleej Times, a trusted voice in the region, to bring our love for great pizza to an even wider audience. This collaboration reflects our commitment to engaging with our customers in meaningful ways and strengthening our presence in the UAE. Together, we look forward to delivering exciting experiences that celebrate both quality and community.”
Ahmed Osman, CEO, MENA and Australia, Galadari Food and Beverage Division, said: “The partnership between Galadari Food and Beverage Division and Khaleej Times has seen continued success over the years, proving fruitful and rewarding for the newspaper’s wide readership. We are delighted to offer the readers Dh100 worth of exclusive vouchers for Baskin Robbins ice cream with which to indulge their loved ones as they enjoy the UAE’s most widely circulated daily.”
Madhvi Singla Jindall, owner of Pincode by Kunal Kapur, said: “Partnering with Khaleej Times is a fantastic opportunity for our brand, thanks to its wide reach and loyal readership. In a time when social media dominates, traditional newspapers still hold significant value, and Khaleej Times stands as a prime example of that.”
For nearly half a century, readers have relied on KT to provide context in an ever-changing world. On our website, on social media, and in print, Khaleej Times fulfils its promise to deliver breaking news, original stories, and great human-interest features about the people who make the UAE their home.
Khaleej Times is the UAE’s oldest English news organisation. Founded in 1978 and published by Galadari Printing and Publishing Co. LLC, the newspaper is the country’s longest-running English title.
At KT, our job is to educate and inform our readers so they are better able to navigate life in the UAE. We are a locally focused media company that constantly strives to reflect the community in which we publish. With our strong investigative pieces, we want to shine a light on the dark corners of society. Our mission is to be the first to break news while also explaining how events will impact UAE residents. It is our responsibility to write stories that strengthens the reputation of Khaleej Times. In 2025, it is our hope that KT LUXE will play a part in elevating the brand.
With khaleejtimes.com and khaleejtimes.com/arabic as well as all our various social media channels, which now include our most recent platform titled KT+, Khaleej Times has a formidable digital footprint, boasting the greatest reach amongst media companies in the UAE. We are also the only English newspaper available in all seven emirates and our reporting mandate is to cover the entire country.
I want our loyal Khaleej Times readers to join us on this next part of our journey; and it is my hope we will also attract a new audience that will find KT LUXE a great add to their weekend.
Thank you for reading us.
Yours,
Michael Jabri-Pickett
Editor-in-Chief
