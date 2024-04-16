KT turns 46: With new digital products launching soon, why Khaleej Times is the undisputed market leader

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 9:58 AM Last updated: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 10:21 AM

Today is the 46th anniversary of the day Khaleej Times printed its first edition of the newspaper. KT is the oldest English media company in the UAE and the undisputed market leader. A quick look at Similarweb, which provides open-source data analytics, shows that Khaleej Times has more page views in a month than the combined page views of its two main competitors.

What’s more, if you take all of the page views at the 10 English-language newspapers in Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia and double that number, KT is millions ahead. By every measurable, independent metric, KT is number one in the country and in the region.

Our job is to cover the country so Dubai and UAE residents have all the news they need to live informed lives. It is our duty to break news, write original articles, tell human-interest stories, and provide evergreen content. What we produce will be found at no other media company in the UAE or the GCC.

We focus on the issues that affect residents’ daily lives. From traffic, weather, education, healthcare, and real estate; to entertainment, gadgets, business, and news you can use. Over the past several weeks, not only did we continue to consistently break news and publish original stories, but we also captured the spirit of Ramadan in the many photographs and features we shared on social media, posted on our website, and printed in our newspaper.

Despite our success, we continue to strive. Soon, we will be launching a new digital product that we know will strengthen our position as number one. We believe it is our responsibility to deliver news and original stories in the format our readers want. Our soon-to-launch, all-video product will give viewers the KT content they need in the format they desire. Our current social media channels and our website remain unrivaled. The newspaper, which is how we started, is – unlike the competition – available in all seven emirates and boasts the most subscribers. Still, we know we must continue to grow and evolve if we are to remain the market leader. Our new digital offering will be available on all social media platforms and will tell stories in an entertaining, creative, and informative way.

Also very soon, we will launch the Arabic version of khaleejtimes.com. There will be a tab on our homepage where readers will find our stories in Arabic. The language of the region is Arabic and we want to bring our original content to those people who prefer their news and human-interest stories in their native language.

Khaleej Times is not just the market leader, it is also the premier brand in Dubai. No other English media company has the reach and the offerings, while delivering original content to business executives and government officials.

For 46 years, we have been part of the community, which means we know the stories that will resonate with readers. We know what topics matter because they matter to us, too. We all call the UAE home, which means we all need that one trusted news source that doesn’t post clickbait and isn’t about reposting what others have already shared. We want our readers to know that KT promises to meet journalistic standards while delivering locally focused, original content every day.

It has taken us 46 years to get to this moment; we are going to use the knowledge we have earned to help us grow even bigger over the next 46 years.