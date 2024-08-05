Wayanad landslide: UAE group to adopt orphaned children, 'secure their future'

Tea plantation workers move to the relief camps, after landslides in Wayanad on July 31, 2024. Photo: AFP

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 1:47 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 3:10 PM

Following the Indian state of Kerala’s biggest natural disaster leaving hundreds dead and thousands more homeless, Abu Dhabi-headquartered Ahalia Medical Group has expressed its willingness to adopt all orphaned children.

“While our heart goes out to the victims of the tragic landslides in Wayanad district, we understand that children often suffer the most in such disastrous situations. So, we have decided to adopt all the unaccompanied children and secure their future. We know we can’t bring back their parents or be a substitute, but what we can do is give them a chance at life, despite everything that happened,” Sooraj Prabhakaran, senior manager of operations at the healthcare group, told Khaleej Times.

“These children have lost their loved ones and probably haven’t got a chance to see them for a last time as hundreds of individuals are feared to be missing. It has been a traumatic experience for these children. They need emotional and psychological support. They require an assurance that all is not lost," added Sooraj.

The group is holding talks with the Kerala Government and the district administration to understand the adoption process.

“We are waiting for approvals from the state government and local authorities there,” Sooraj said.

The Abu Dhabi-based group plans to rehabilitate the orphans in its children’s home at its vast campus in the Palakkad district of Kerala.

“Ahalia Children’s Home is a charitable non-profit organisation established in 2006. We have Ahalia Children’s Village for Boys and Ahalia Children’s Village for Girls. So, we can offer them separate shelters, education, counselling and values,” Sooraj noted.

The children’s home is run by the Ahalia International Foundation, which has educational institutions like a public school, an optometry and research centre, an Ayurveda medical college, and schools of paramedical sciences, engineering and technology, pharmacy, and management. The group operates several hospitals and healthcare centres across Kerala.

“We have all the facilities to raise these children. We will help them achieve their career goals and ambitions. Individuals who wish to reach us can contact our coordinator Sarath MS at +91-9544000122,” Sooraj underlined.

The group has been operating in Abu Dhabi since 1984. It has several hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies in Abu Dhabi and other emirates of the UAE.

