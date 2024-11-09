Joining Dubai Ride 2024? Rules, restrictions, transport timings to remember ahead of event

This quick guide also includes some tips and a check list of things to bring
Are you ready for the biggest cycling event of the year? Dubai's 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road is turning into a bike track where people of all ages and abilities can pedal their way across the heart of the city.
Dubai Ride is one the flagship events of the yearly Dubai Fitness Challenge. With thousands of people coming together for the ride, the authorities have mapped out plans to streamline the flow of traffic and make sure transport options are available to all.
Advisories — from road closures to Dubai Metro timings — were sent out ahead of the event and if you missed them, here's a guide to things you need to know.
Since Dubai Ride is happening on the Sheikh Zayed Road — it's a given that the entire highway will be closed. Other streets, however, may also be affected.
From 3.30am to 10am, the following roads will be closed:
Here's a map (which shows closed routes in red and alternative roads in green):
The Dubai Metro usually opens at 8am on Sundays — but to serve participants of the Dubai Ride, it will start operations much earlier.
Both the Red and Green Lines will run from 3am until 12am on Sunday, November 10.
The ride will start at 6.15am sharp — so you have to be at your chosen starting point at that time. If you're running a bit late, you may still be able to join, with a few minutes of grace period. Entry gates will close at 7.30am.
There are five starting points for the 12km ride on the Sheikh Zayed Road:
If you signed up for the 4km family route, the starting gate is at Dubai Mall.
When you registered for the event, you must have been asked to select a starting point. Review your registration details and check the option you picked.
If you find yourself lost, don't worry — several Dubai Ride team members will be spread out across the route to guide participants.
Event timings
The entire Dubai Ride will run for two hours from 6.15am to 8.15am.
Speed laps, the new challenge for this year, are scheduled from 5am to 6am.
It's best to prepare everything you need for the ride the night before. Here's a check list:
Bike-sharing company Careem partnered with the RTA to offer free bike rentals for Dubai Ride participants.
Pop-up rental stations stations have been set up at:
Log into the app and use code DR24 when availing of a one-day pass to rent the bike for free.
Take note, however, that bicycles are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Cycling enthusiasts who want to take the challenge up a notch are free to pedal their bikes right from their doorstep all the way to the venue. However, all cycling rules of the emirate must be observed. And take note that after the event, roads will reopen so it could be more challenging to cycle back home due to busier traffic.
While Dubai Ride is not a race, try to finish your lap by 8.15am. It would be good to end your ride at the same spot where you started. Marshals will be ready to help you in case you need help finding your way back.
