Joining Dubai Ride 2024? Rules, restrictions, transport timings to remember ahead of event

Photo: KT file

Are you ready for the biggest cycling event of the year? Dubai's 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road is turning into a bike track where people of all ages and abilities can pedal their way across the heart of the city.

Dubai Ride is one the flagship events of the yearly Dubai Fitness Challenge. With thousands of people coming together for the ride, the authorities have mapped out plans to streamline the flow of traffic and make sure transport options are available to all.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Advisories — from road closures to Dubai Metro timings — were sent out ahead of the event and if you missed them, here's a guide to things you need to know.

Which roads are closed? Which ones will remain open?

Since Dubai Ride is happening on the Sheikh Zayed Road — it's a given that the entire highway will be closed. Other streets, however, may also be affected.

From 3.30am to 10am, the following roads will be closed:

Part of Sheikh Zayed Road between the Trade Centre Roundabout and the second bridge

Lower Financial Centre Road between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road

One-way lane from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard

Here's a map (which shows closed routes in red and alternative roads in green):

What time will Dubai Metro open?

The Dubai Metro usually opens at 8am on Sundays — but to serve participants of the Dubai Ride, it will start operations much earlier.

Both the Red and Green Lines will run from 3am until 12am on Sunday, November 10.

What time should you be at the starting point?

The ride will start at 6.15am sharp — so you have to be at your chosen starting point at that time. If you're running a bit late, you may still be able to join, with a few minutes of grace period. Entry gates will close at 7.30am.

There are five starting points for the 12km ride on the Sheikh Zayed Road:

Museum of the Future

Al Satwa

Coca-Cola Arena

Business Bay

Lower Financial Centre Street

If you signed up for the 4km family route, the starting gate is at Dubai Mall.

When you registered for the event, you must have been asked to select a starting point. Review your registration details and check the option you picked.

If you find yourself lost, don't worry — several Dubai Ride team members will be spread out across the route to guide participants.

Event timings

The entire Dubai Ride will run for two hours from 6.15am to 8.15am.

Speed laps, the new challenge for this year, are scheduled from 5am to 6am.

What do you need to bring?

It's best to prepare everything you need for the ride the night before. Here's a check list:

Your numbered bib (you won't be able to join the ride without this). Bibs can be collected only until November 9 from the Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village.

Your bicycle. Any type of bike will do as long as it has at least two wheels and working brakes and in good condition. Even e-bikes are allowed — but not scooters. Children who have training wheels on their bikes are not allowed to pedal on the Sheikh Zayed Road. If you don't have a bicycle, you can rent one for free (See details below.)

A helmet. This is a must for all participants.

A refillable water bottle. Fill it up before you leave home and get it refilled throughout the ride at stations set up across the route.

Bike lights. This is recommended, especially if you're starting the ride before sunrise.