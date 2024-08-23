UAE swimmers, beachgoers may now have solution for jellyfish stings

Photo by AFP used for illustrative purposes

It’s that time of year when jellyfish are commonly found in UAE waters. Jellyfish stings can cause intense pains, and in serious cases can be life-threatening. To help swimmers and beachgoers, a UK-based company has introduced a wearable product called Stingblade, which claims to safely remove jellyfish micro-barbs from the skin without activating them, minimising pain and preventing further stings.

Mark Dyer, a water sports enthusiast, said he developed Stingblade after experiencing multiple jellyfish stings over many years. One particularly painful incident occurred during a swim off the coast of Sicily in 2018, where Dyer was stung approximately 20 times while swimming through a large shoal of jellyfish.

Dyer recalled having enough venom on his skin that, if fully absorbed, it could have posed a serious health risk. Using a diving knife, he scraped off most of the stingers, an improvisation that led to the eventual creation of Stingblade. “I wanted to create something that would help people deal with jellyfish stings safely and easily, especially as encounters with them are on the rise,” Dyer told Khaleej Times.

How Stingblade works

The Stingblade, a compact jellyfish removal tool, is designed to be worn around the arm like a blood pressure cuff. Its plastic blade is crafted from recycled fishing nets sourced from Cornwall, England. Dyer explained that his mission goes beyond merely producing a useful product. “It’s about educating people on how to handle jellyfish stings and preventing the injury from getting worse,” he added.

Once a jellyfish barb attaches to the skin, it locks in place with a sharp grip. If touched, it can release venom deeper into the skin. Dyer advises against touching the barb directly and recommends using Stingblade to carefully scrape it away, ensuring minimal pain and venom exposure.

Dyer also highlighted common mistakes made when dealing with jellyfish stings. "Rubbing the sting can push more toxins into the skin, and using cold water may actually trigger the release of more venom," he warned. He recalled a time when a lifeguard applied vinegar to his sting, which activated the micro-barbs, causing toxins to release near his spine, leading to a worse injury.

Warmer waters, overfishing making it worse

According to environmentalists, the rise in jellyfish populations can be linked to warmer waters and overfishing, which reduces the numbers of natural jellyfish predators, such as sea turtles. Dyer emphasised that overfishing has further exacerbated this problem in the world's oceans, including in the UAE.