'It's our turn to help': Dh15 million Big Ticket winners to use prize money for Bangladesh flood relief

Published: Fri 6 Sep 2024, 1:20 PM Last updated: Fri 6 Sep 2024, 1:37 PM

A group of 36 individuals from Chittagong, Bangladesh, has vowed to use part of their windfall to provide immediate relief to flood victims in their homeland. The group, who collectively won Dh15 million in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle, was united by a sense of duty to those suffering back home.

For five years, this group pooled their money, and purchased tickets with faith that their fortunes would change one day. “On Tuesday, it finally happened. The winning ticket, number 201918, was purchased in my name,” said Nur Miah who contributed Dh25 and secured Dh350,000. Other group members contributed varying amounts — some as little as Dh25, others Dh70 — with their share of the prize determined by their contributions.

But amid the jubilation, there was no time wasted in making a collective decision: a significant portion of the prize money would go towards helping their fellow countrymen devastated by the recent floods. “The first thing we all agreed upon was sending money to Bangladesh,” said Miah. “The floods have destroyed homes and lives. We have been so lucky with this win, and now it’s our turn to help rebuild.”

As the winners reflected on their life-altering fortune, the call that confirmed their Dh15 million win remains fresh in Miah's mind. “We received the call at 3pm. I was in the hospital at the time, undergoing treatment. When they told me I had won, I was in disbelief. I was doubtful at first, but then I recognised the host’s voice. It felt surreal,” said Miah.