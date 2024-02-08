'It's been my dream': Why cadets from outside UAE want to train with Dubai Police

Published: Thu 8 Feb 2024, 9:40 PM

The Dubai Police Academy trains officers not only in the UAE, but also across the GCC and neighbouring Arab countries.

Speaking to Khaleej Times on Thursday, Rashid Ibrahim, a first-year cadet from Bahrain, expressed his excitement being enrolled at the academy. He said, “It has always been my dream to join Dubai Police Academy due to its strong reputation and the training it offers.”

“I will make sure to graduate with a degree that will make my country and family proud,” added Rashid, who is currently studying Police Law and Science.

Rashid Ibrahim

Another Bahraini cadet, Yousif Ahmed, also in his first year, is proud that he was able to pass the rigorous screening process. He said, “For many young men, entering a police or military is very tough – this is especially true for Dubai Police Academy due to its strong reputation and high standards. Fortunately for me, I passed.”

Yousif Ahmed

UAE and beyond

Founded in 1987, the Academy has graduated 7,783 students across various programmes, including bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in security sciences, law, and police sciences – contributing significantly to the legal and security sectors in the UAE and beyond.

Dubai Police Academy director Brigadier Sultan Abdul Hamid Al Jammal highlighted the academy's role as an educational, training, and research institute that supplies judiciary, legal, police, and security officers in the UAE and 21 neighbouring countries.

“(We) prioritise science, knowledge, and scientific research as a path to progress, ensuring the highest quality of education and training,” he said.

Colonel Abdul Aziz Muhammad Amin, Director of Student Affairs, said cadets undergo strict discipline and physical fitness level that transform them from civilian to military life, with strong focusing on military skills, leadership, and volunteering.

Legal and security education

Dubai Police Academy offers 16 study programmes, including three bachelor's degree programs in security and criminal sciences, law, and police sciences, as well as evening studies in law. It also offers eight master's programmes and five doctoral programmes in various specialisations, plus legal and security education.

Colonel Mansour Al Balushi

Deputy director Colonel Mansour Al Balushi noted, “We ensure cadets meet the required standards to become leaders who are capable of making decisions based on reliable scientific evidence. We continue to be a beacon of knowledge and excellence for safety and security of the UAE and the wider region.”

