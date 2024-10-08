Israel-Hezbollah crisis: 4 ways UAE residents can donate to help Lebanon

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, the people residing in Lebanon have taken a hit with airstrikes killing more than 1,000 people since September 17.

The violence has also forced up to a million people to flee their homes, leading to displacement.

The UAE President Sheikh Mohamed ordered an urgent relief aid package worth $100 million as part of the country's efforts to support and assist the Lebanese people. The Emirates has also been sending aircraft loaded with medical, food, relief supplies and shelter equipment to Lebanon.

The International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Affairs Council has also begun a campaign — UAE stands with Lebanon — to support the Lebanese people.

During this trying time, local organisations based in the UAE are offering residents a chance to do their part by making a donation. Here are some platforms that residents can turn to.

Emirates Red Crescent

Residents can donate to Lebanon through UAE's relief campaign 'UAE stands with Lebanon'. The campaign begins on October 8 and is set to run until the 21st of the month and is in collaboration with other humanitarian and charitable organisations.

There are two types of donations that will be accepted from the public — in kind and in cash. As of now, there is no information provided as to what items residents can donate.

The humanitarian relief package collection and packing campaign will be held at specified times and designated locations as follows:

Saturday, October 12, from 9am to 1pm at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai.

Sunday, October 13, from 9am to 1pm at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal of the Abu Dhabi Ports (Terminal 1).

Those interested in donating cash can do it through the bank accounts of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority or through the website and smart applications of ERC and official associations operating in the country.

On the website, the campaign is under the 'Relieving Lebanon' title.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

Account name: EMIRATES RED CRESCENT

Account number: 20000488

IBAN: AE600500000000020000488

SWIFT: ABDIAEADXXX

Dubai Islamic Bank

Account name: EMIRATES RED CRESCENT

Account number: 3520440014301

IBAN: AE95 0240 0035 2044 0014 301

SWIFT: DUIBAEAD

Sharjah Islamic Bank

Account name: EMIRATES RED CRESCENT

Account number: 11445518005

IBAN: AE620410000011445518005

SWIFT: NBSHAEAS

Emirates Islamic

Account name: EMIRATES RED CRESCENT

Account number: 3707456796903

IBAN: AE710340003707456796903

SWIFT: MEBLAEAD

Careem

Careem has partnered up with Allo Beirut, a popular street food joint in the UAE, to donate to Lebanon. Titled as 'Together for Lebanon', for every order placed in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the two platforms will be donating Dh10 towards Lebanon.

Both Careem and Allo Beirut have partnered up with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The ICRC helps facilitate access to water, food, medical supplies and care, and humanitarian aid to all those affected on the ground.

"Our hearts are with the thousands of families in Lebanon facing displacement, grief, and unimaginable levels of fear. Amid these dark times, we offer our unwavering support," Careem said through a post on social media.

UNICEF Gulf