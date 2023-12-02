Israel-Hamas war: UAE sends ship with over 4,000 tonnes of aid, supplies to Palestine

Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points: Abu Dhabi Police issue 10 traffic rules for UAE National Day celebrations
Motorcycle users are advised to wear a helmet, wear protective clothing and ensure the safety of the bike
An Emirati aid ship carrying 4,016 tons of humanitarian supplies sailed this afternoon, heading to the city of Al-Arish in preparation for their introduction into the Gaza Strip.
This is part of the 'Gallant Knight 3' humanitarian operation ordered to be implemented by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
The ship, which departed from Fujairah, is carrying 3,465 tonnes of food supplies, 420 tonnes of shelter materials, in addition to 131 tons of medical aid that was provided by both the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works and the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation, in addition to the Emirates Red Crescent Authority.
Total UAE aid provided to Palestinian people before December 1 amounted to more than 2,681 tons of aid, while the total number of aircraft within the UAE air bridge reached 92 aircraft.
The UAE’s commitment embodies the values of solidarity and cooperation with the brotherly Palestinian people, which is based on a long history of relief and humanitarian work, during which the UAE was keen to provide all possible forms of support.
