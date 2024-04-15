Iran-Israel conflict: All UAE flights back to normal

Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 3:03 PM

The UAE airlines’ scheduled operations are back to normal after some flights were cancelled, rerouted and rescheduled due to Iran’s attack against Israel.

Flights of Dubai-based Emirates and flydubai, Abu Dhabi-headquartered Etihad Airways and other major global carriers were impacted after airspace was closed by Iran, Israel and Jordan due to the attack. Around a dozen airlines including Qantas, Lufthansa, United Airlines and Air India have had to cancel or reroute flights during the past two days.

Iran attacked Israel with more than 300 missiles and drones after Israel bombed the Iranian embassy in Syria, killing multiple Iranian nationals. But airspace has been reopened by regional countries, allowing airlines to resume their scheduled operations.

“Flydubai flights are operating to schedule following the opening of airspaces in the region. We are in direct contact with our passengers whose travel plans have been affected. Passengers are advised to check flight status on flydubai.com for the latest information regarding their flights,” a flydubai spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

Flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv, Amman, Iraq and Iran were impacted over two days.

The UAE airlines said they continue to monitor developments in the region and would prioritise passengers’ safety.

“Etihad Airways flights only operate through approved airspace and safety is always our highest priority. Etihad would never operate a flight unless it was safe to do so, and the airline is continuously monitoring security and airspace updates,” said an Etihad spokesperson.

Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates cancelled some flights and rerouted others due to temporary airspace closures on Saturday and Sunday.

With the re-opening of these airspaces, Emirates resumed its scheduled operations to and from Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq from the afternoon of April 14.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities. Safety is always our top priority,” the airline’s spokesperson said.

