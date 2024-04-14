Iran attacks Israel: UAE airlines to resume flights as airspaces reopen

Published: Sun 14 Apr 2024, 4:00 PM Last updated: Sun 14 Apr 2024, 4:09 PM

With airspaces in the region reopening, airlines based in the UAE are resuming scheduled operations. Several flights to and from the UAE had to be cancelled, while others were rerouted as Iran launched a missile and drone attack against Israel.

Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Israel reopened their airspaces after temporarily closing them following the attack.

Dubai-based Emirates had to cancel some flights from the late evening of April 13 until the morning of April 14. “With the re-opening of these airspaces, we are resuming our scheduled operations to/from Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq from the afternoon of April 14. We are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities. Safety is always our top priority,” a spokesperson for the airline said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

It advised customers to check their flight status on its website. In an update posted on its website, the carrier said its contact centres are experiencing a large volume of interactions and customers may experience “long wait times”.

Flydubai had to cancel flights to Iran, Iraq, Israel and Jordan on Sunday as airspaces closed temporarily. As these reopen, the airline will make amendments to its “schedule accordingly”.

Etihad Airways cancelled its services to Tel Aviv, Israel and Amman, Jordan on Sunday. It re-routed a number of its European and North American flights to overfly Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

