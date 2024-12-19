'Inspired generations': Dubai Ruler recognises artist who uses art to highlight Arab issues

Photo: azzawiart.com

After announcing the Great Arab Minds Award in Engineering, Dubai's Ruler announced the next winner in the Literature and Arts category on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to X to recognise the "exceptional contributions" of artist Dia Al Azzawi to the development of contemporary Arab art over decades.

"We congratulate the artist Dia Al Azzawi on his victory, and celebrate his creativity that inspired generations and made Arab art an influential global message."

Al Azzawi has organised and participated with multiple art exhibitions across the globe, bridging contemporary art with Arab culture, history, and its most pressing issues.