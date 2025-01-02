Inside Sharjah’s oldest majlis: 200-year-old house is a community hub for retirees, visitors

KT Photos: Shihab

A small yet iconic council in Sharjah, located in one of the oldest areas of the emirate, has become a symbol of community, tradition, and the region’s deep-rooted history.

Established nearly 25 years ago, this Majlis brings together retirees, shop owners, and visitors from all walks of life, offering a place for reflection, discussion, and camaraderie.

Historically, councils were only held in the fort, where people would gather with the ruler in front of the fort to discuss matters and exchange experiences.

Over time, this practice evolved, with shop owners in the market gathering while workers managed the shops, as the number of visitors were far fewer compared to the bustling crowds of today.

The transformation of this gathering spot began when a small, aluminium building was erected by market shop owners as a place for tea and conversations. Known as 'Musa’s Coffee', this modest structure became the birthplace of a tradition that exists to this day.

As the area was renovated, the government of Sharjah recognised the importance of preserving this gathering space, leading to the restoration of one of the old houses in the area.

The house, known as 'Bait Almidfa', belongs to Abdulrahman bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Hassan, a prominent family in the region. Dating back almost 200 years, it is one of the earliest homes in the area overlooking the sea.

The emirate's government took steps to restore the house and convert it into a formal council space, complete with provisions for tea, electricity, water, and workers. This restoration, completed around the year 2000, has since become one of the oldest and most cherished councils in the UAE.

According to Rashid bin Ghanem bin Ghaith, a retired pilot and regular council attendee, the council, though small, can host over 200 people. "It’s a place where university students, tourists, and ordinary residents all come together," he told Khaleej Times. "We share stories, experiences and memories of the past, all while enjoying a cup of tea. It’s a welcoming space for everyone."

This gathering has become a cornerstone for many of the region’s long-time residents. Rashid adds, “This council is an extension of the old customs and traditions of Sharjah, a place where we can relive the past and pass down stories to the younger generation.”

Ali Yousef Al-Qusair, another frequent visitor, explained that the council is open daily, with two main periods of activity — mornings from 9am to 1pm and evenings from 5pm to 10pm. “By order of Sheikh Sultan, the Ruler of Sharjah, all our needs have been taken care of,” he said. “The government has ensured that the council is well-maintained, providing everything from tea to electricity.”

The council is not only a space for daily gatherings but also a venue for celebrating life’s milestones. "Sometimes, when someone has a special occasion, such as a wedding or a promotion, we come together here to celebrate," Al-Qusair said. "It’s a way for us to support each other and share each other's happiness."

With over 60 regular visitors, the council remains a vital part of the community. These visitors, many of whom are retired professionals from fields like education, media, and law enforcement, continue to offer their wisdom and experience. "We benefit from these gatherings, and we also help others by answering questions from tourists and supporting the government’s efforts to engage visitors," said Al-Qusair.

The council, located in Heart of Sharjah, is surrounded by several old houses, some of which have also been preserved or repurposed into various government projects. Among these houses is one owned by the late Habib Abdulhussain Sajwani. His son, Abdullah Habib Abdulhussain Sajwani, now 52 years old, reflects on the past: "I often remember those beautiful days when we would swim in the sea near our home. My mother would call us for lunch, but we wouldn't want to leave the water." The Sajwani house, which is about 156 years old, still retains many original features, including its traditional water storage system. The house has now been converted into a café, but it remains a symbol of the area's enduring heritage. Abdullah further recalls, "Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi, may God protect him, compensated us for our old house, but he didn't erase its identity. He preserved it as it was, and because of his efforts, we can still visit these places and remember our beautiful past." For the people who visit the council, it is more than just a place to drink tea. It is a living testament to the resilience of Sharjah's history and traditions. Through these gatherings, both old and new generations continue to connect, celebrate, and preserve the cultural heritage that defines the emirate.