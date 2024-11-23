Indonesian President arrives in UAE on state visit

Sat, Nov 23, 2024 | Jumada al-Awwal 21, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia, arrived in Abu Dhabi today on a state visit to the United Arab Emirates.

President Subianto's aircraft was met by a ceremonial escort of military jets upon entering UAE airspace.

Subianto was accompanied to the Presidential Airport as a welcoming gesture towards the nation's distinguished guest.

The Indonesian President was received on arrival by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Head of the Honorary Mission accompanying the President.

