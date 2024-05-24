UAE: Indian superstar Rajinikanth gets Golden Visa, thanks ‘friend Yusuffali’

The announcement to invest in promising economic sectors comes following talks between UAE President and Pakistani PM
Indian actor and superstar Rajinikanth recently received the coveted UAE Golden Visa — but says it would not have happened without his "friend Yusuffali", the chairman and managing director of Lulu Group.
The actor also expressed gratitude to the government for the honour.
“I am honoured to receive the prestigious Golden Visa of the UAE. My heartfelt thanks to the UAE government, and to my friend Yusuffali, without him this would not have happened. I am grateful to him,” Rajinikanth, known to his legion of fans as ‘Thalaivar’, said in a video.
For his part, Yusuffali said he played a "small part" in facilitating the Golden Visa for "my brother". “I am happy to have played a small part in facilitating this. I hope and pray that my brother continues to excel in different roles for years to come.”
The Lulu MD hailed Rajinikanth for his mass appeal and philanthropy, and for elevating Indian cinema to the global stage. “Rajinikanth, a great actor, is a dear friend and a brother. He is a towering and multi-faceted personality and a versatile actor. Despite his stardom, he is a humble and down-to-earth person. He has turned every challenge into a stepping stone to reach this height with an unparalleled following from fans globally. It was always in my mind that such a distinguished person should get the coveted UAE Golden Visa,” Yusuffali told Khaleej Times.
The Lulu MD also praised the local authorities for their gesture in presenting the Golden visa to Rajinikanth.
The actor received the Golden Visa from Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi).
Rajnikanth, along with Yusuffali, also met Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence. The actor also visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir during his Abu Dhabi trip.
Earlier this year, Rajinikanth and Yusuffali met in Tamil Nadu’s capital city of Chennai at the actor’s home. This week, the LuLu boss hosted Rajinikanth at his residence in Abu Dhabi and gave him a ride in his Rolls Royce. Rajinikanth also visited the headquarters of LuLu Group International in the Capital.
