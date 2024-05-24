UAE: Indian superstar Rajinikanth gets Golden Visa, thanks ‘friend Yusuffali’

Photos: Supplied

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 3:11 PM Last updated: Fri 24 May 2024, 3:46 PM

Indian actor and superstar Rajinikanth recently received the coveted UAE Golden Visa — but says it would not have happened without his "friend Yusuffali", the chairman and managing director of Lulu Group.

The actor also expressed gratitude to the government for the honour.

“I am honoured to receive the prestigious Golden Visa of the UAE. My heartfelt thanks to the UAE government, and to my friend Yusuffali, without him this would not have happened. I am grateful to him,” Rajinikanth, known to his legion of fans as ‘Thalaivar’, said in a video.

For his part, Yusuffali said he played a "small part" in facilitating the Golden Visa for "my brother". “I am happy to have played a small part in facilitating this. I hope and pray that my brother continues to excel in different roles for years to come.”

The Lulu MD hailed Rajinikanth for his mass appeal and philanthropy, and for elevating Indian cinema to the global stage. “Rajinikanth, a great actor, is a dear friend and a brother. He is a towering and multi-faceted personality and a versatile actor. Despite his stardom, he is a humble and down-to-earth person. He has turned every challenge into a stepping stone to reach this height with an unparalleled following from fans globally. It was always in my mind that such a distinguished person should get the coveted UAE Golden Visa,” Yusuffali told Khaleej Times.

The Lulu MD also praised the local authorities for their gesture in presenting the Golden visa to Rajinikanth.