Indian PM to meet expats in Abu Dhabi: More than 20,000 register for ‘Ahlan Modi’

Published: Wed 10 Jan 2024, 12:38 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Jan 2024, 3:00 PM

There has been a tremendous response to registering for a reception where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the expat community in Abu Dhabi next month, the event organisers said.

Titled ‘Ahlan Modi’, the community reception will be held at Zayed Sports City Stadium in the Capital on February 13.

According to a key member of the organising committee, as many as 20,000 people have registered to date through https://ahlanmodi.ae/.

“It has been planned as the largest community reception to PM Modi,” the member said.

The initial announcement for the mega event was made during an event at the India Club, Dubai, last week.

“More than 350 Indian community leaders representing different regions and communities came together at the India Club, Dubai, for the pre-event briefing. There is great enthusiasm,” the member noted.

The organisers expect to fill the stadium to its capacity. Various volunteer committees have been formed for the planning and execution of the event.

This will be Modi’s seventh visit to the UAE. The mega community event will be held a day before the Indian Prime Minister is set to inaugurate the region’s first traditional Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi.

The much-awaited opening of the iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir will be marked with a unique ‘Festival of Harmony’ on February 14.

