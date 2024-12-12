Indian PM Modi welcomes UAE Deputy PM Sheikh Abdullah in New Delhi

Photo: WAM

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The meeting took place at the start of the UAE Top Diplomat's official visit to New Delhi to participate in the India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting, and the Fourth UAE-India Strategic Dialogue.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to PM Modi the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and other UAE leaders.

Prime Minister Modi reciprocated the greetings, expressing his best wishes for the UAE's continued growth and success.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed pride in the strong, growing historical relations between the UAE and India.

Over more than 50 years, the two nations have established a unique model of privileged relations built on a solid foundation of trust, mutual respect, and shared interests, Sheikh Abdullah said.

“This partnership has evolved into a comprehensive collaboration that contributes to sustainable development and prosperity for both nations' peoples.”

He highlighted the importance of the India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting and the Fourth UAE-India Strategic Dialogue, stressing on the two countries' commitment to further strengthening their strategic partnership and supporting their developmental priorities.