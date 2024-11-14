India-UAE relations reach 'new milestones', Jaishankar says at Symbiosis university launch

Gulf economies, especially the UAE, have undergone remarkable transformations in recent decades, becoming pivotal centres for global connectivity, energy, trade and even education for India.

This progress highlights the strengthening of India-UAE relations, with both countries now entering an "era of new milestones".

That’s according to S. Jaishankar, India’s Minister of External Affairs, during his address on Thursday, marking the launch of Symbiosis International University Dubai.

He also emphasised how the UAE’s strategic investments in infrastructure have elevated its position as a central player in global air connectivity, making it one of the most accessible and well-connected regions.

Jaishankar said, “If you are looking at trade, energy, employment, mobility, in every metric, this region is becoming more and more crucial and it is also acquiring a political route which I think is very important for resolving global differences. I think there is a strong case to invest in more energy. If I were to look at the foreign policies over the last few decades across the world, to me the relationship with the UAE is one of the relationships that has changed most dramatically for the better.”

“India-UAE ties are today truly in an era of new milestones,” he added. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit in 2015 was the first in the century, and so are our Comprehensive Economic Partnerships (CEPA) for negotiating on record time. The trade and investment levels between our countries are at new levels and increasing with each passing year.”

Investing in diversified energy capacities

Similarly, the minister also discussed establishing new standards for academic institutions internationally, thereby globalising education. “With the inauguration of this campus, Symbiosis International University will set a new benchmark in terms of Indian college education.” He also noted there are over 100 Indian curriculum schools in the UAE.

Jaishankar stressed that the energy sector especially, has established the Gulf as a cornerstone in the global energy landscape, and there’s a strong case for continuing to invest in diversified energy capacities, as this aligns with the region’s growing role in global stability and innovation.

“There are approximately nine million Indians living in the Gulf. If you look at our top 20 trading partners, I would say most of the Gulf economies one way or the other feature in those top 20. If you look at air connectivity, energy, they would be among the most intensely connected destinations and be among the most critical energy sectors.”

He stressed how the UAE has not only adapted to changing global needs but has proactively built partnerships that reinforce its position as a diplomatic and economic bridge with the two countries taking several nascent steps across sectors.

"Fintech linkages like RuPay-Jaywan or UPI-AANE are also the firsts in their domain. In fact, the activities and collaborations that we are constantly expanding -- be it in renewable energy, infrastructure, digital technology, defence or security -- are all pathbreaking in their own way," added Jaishankar. Resolving regional conflicts Shedding light on the long-standing conflict in the Middle East and how it requires both a strong moral stance and a nuanced perspective, Jaishankar added, "I think it's important to take a clear stance on certain issues, like terrorism or hostage taking, which should not be justified or rationalised in any circumstance. On the other, when it comes to humanitarian law, what is the answer to the Palestine problem? What is clear is that unless there is a solution there, this is going to be a festering issue." Talking of a two-state resolution, he pointed out that the vision involves a decisive, collaborative approach. "(Realising the vision involves) a kind of an immediate, short term, medium term, and something that's a little bit beyond. Issues which have continued over time need some kind of definitive answer. We favour two-state solution, we do think that there will have to be a Palestinian state, which co exists alongside Israel. I think the international community's take way from the current situation is that this entire set of issues, the immediate and the not so immediate, must all be worked upon to find the answer."