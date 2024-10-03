Video: 4 passengers from Dubai caught smuggling unboxed iPhone 16 devices into India

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 6:53 PM

Delhi customs seized twelve iPhone 16 Pro Max from passengers flying from Dubai.

A group of four passengers were caught trying to smuggle the phones through an Indigo flight on October 1.

The latest iPhone 16 currently starts at Dh3,399 in the UAE, while the iPhone 16 Plus is priced at Dh3,799 for its base mode. The iPhone 16 Pro starts at Dh4,299, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at Dh5,099 for its base model.

Meanwhile in India, the iPhone 16 starts at Rs79,900, and the iPhone 16 Plus at Rs89,900. The iPhone 16 Pro starts at Rs119,900 and the iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at Rs144,900.