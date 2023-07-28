In pictures: Sheikh Saeed laid to rest in Abu Dhabi

The UAE President, along with members of Al Nahyan family, is seen taking part in the burial of his beloved brother

By Web Desk Published: Fri 28 Jul 2023, 2:22 PM

The UAE's Al Nahyan family laid Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed to his final resting place at Abu Dhabi's Al Bateen Cemetery on Thursday.

Sheikh Saeed, representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, passed away on Thursday after suffering from a health problem.

In pictures shared on Instagram on Friday, the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is seen participating in the burial of his beloved brother, whom he called in a tribute as a "loyal son of the UAE".

Here are the photos:

ALSO READ: