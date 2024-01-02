In photos: Sheikh Mohamed receives condolences on the passing of Sheikha Mahra bint Khaled Al Nahyan

Meet the unsung heroes who take pride in their jobs and work to make the city spotless, even on a public holiday
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received condolences on the passing of Sheikha Mahra bint Khaled bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
The Ruler was accompanied at the condolence majlis in Abu Dhabi by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Saeed Al Nahyan and several other sheikhs.
Those present conveyed their sympathies and condolences to the family of the deceased, praying that her soul be granted mercy and that her family and loved ones find strength and solace during this time.
Among those extending their condolences were Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain region; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, along with several sheikhs, high-ranking officials, and citizens.
