Impossible to grow fruits, veggies in UAE’s arid climate? Sustainable farming event busts myths

For 12-year-old Silvia, farming is a part of her life, a pastime nurtured by her parent's passion for agriculture. Eager to expand her knowledge of modern farming practices, Silvia joined her parents at the ‘Farm to Haseer’ event on Saturday held at the Organic Farm Resort in Suwaihan, Abu Dhabi.

Silvia, who has been learning to grow vegetables on a small plot of land at home using traditional methods, was amazed by the vastness of the farm. “When I saw the massive farm and the innovative techniques being used, I couldn’t resist diving in to learn more,” shared Silvia.

At the event, she learned advanced practices such as water-efficient drip irrigation, soil conservation practices, and greenhouses with controlled environments and advanced technology. "We rely on traditional methods at home," Sylvia shared. "But here, I learned about techniques like drip irrigation, where water is delivered directly to the plant's root zone, minimising evaporation and waste. I also learned about subsurface irrigation and the use of recycled water,” added the young German expat.

The workshop, organised in collaboration with The Knot, is an event part of the ‘Year of Sustainability’ initiative. It not only debunked the misconception that growing fruits and vegetables in the UAE’s arid climate is unfeasible but also showcased how local farms are thriving through resource-efficient practices.

“Visiting the farm was a revelation. I believed that growing vegetables and fruits in the UAE was difficult. But seeing this farm flourish in such challenging conditions was truly eye-opening. Everything is being cultivated sustainably from herbs to chilies,” said Amal Al Shehi, a farming enthusiast who attended the event with her sisters.

Amal was particularly fascinated by the use of drip irrigation. “I learned how this technique conserves water, and I am now inspired to set up a small herb garden on my balcony using the same method. It’s incredible to realize that with the right approach, the UAE can grow almost anything,” added Amal.

With activities ranging from interactive workshops and traditional crafts to hands-on sessions in water conservation and soil health, the experience was an eye-opener for participants.

For Tariq Ahmed, a Dubai resident, he thought he "would never succeed in growing (my own) produce." However, after attending the event, he said, "This experience shattered my misconception that agriculture isn’t viable in the UAE."

The engineer has faced repeated failures in growing vegetables in his home garden, so he attended the event to understand where he had been going wrong.

“The farm’s ability to use minimal water and locally sourced organic materials to grow a wide variety of crops was incredible. I particularly enjoyed the butter-making session and planting herbs. It taught me how deeply connected we can be to the food we consume,” added Tariq.

He now plans to grow vegetables in his backyard and prioritise sourcing ingredients locally to reduce my carbon footprint. "This event was proof that the UAE has the potential to become a hub for sustainable agriculture," said Tariq. Such events are part of the ongoing efforts under the Year of Sustainability initiative, designed to engage individuals and organisations in meaningful actions for a greener future. "At the heart of any successful sustainability initiative is collective action," said Rauda Al Falasi, deputy project lead at the Year of Sustainability. "Our efforts are focused on driving lasting, impactful change by encouraging actionable steps. Both individuals and organisations play crucial roles in shaping a more sustainable future for our nation. We aim to address challenges to sustainability by promoting small, daily actions alongside larger organisational commitments, creating a ripple effect of positive change," added Al Falasi.