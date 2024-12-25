'Impossible is possible': Dubai Ruler meets with leaders, encourages new ways of thinking

Photo: Dubai Media Office/X

The ‘impossible is possible' is the starting point for every new endeavour in UAE, the Dubai Ruler said today in a meeting with prominent leaders, dignitaries and senior officials at Za’abeel Palace.

"Innovative ideas, bold visions, and the courage to pursue what others consider impossible are the cornerstones of our ambitious strategy for building a prosperous future," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

As Dubai grows to be frontrunner on the global stage, a "forward-thinking approach and the implementation of agile, proactive strategies" is essential in this rapidly changing world", Sheikh Mohammed said.

UAE remains open to "all who contribute positively" to the nation, region, and the world. The vision is clear: "To be at the forefront of innovation, economic progress, and sustainable development", he added.

The Dubai Ruler encouraged everyone "to embrace new ways of thinking and aspire beyond conventional limits.

"Together, we can make a meaningful impact and move toward a better future."