IMG Worlds aims to boost cooperation with educational sector: Osseiran

Rola Osseiran, group head of marketing, IMG Worlds of Adventure.

Published: Thu 16 May 2024, 11:36 PM

Tucked away in a corner of the Jumeirah Ballroom at the Millennium Hotel, where the informative sixth edition of KT UniExpo was taking place, was the unassuming IMG Worlds of Adventure stall.

It may strike you as a little unusual, as you wonder what Dubai’s largest indoor theme and amusement park, was doing at a fair that essentially focused on providing education guidance and opportunities for students transitioning from school level to college.

However, Rola Osseiran, group head of marketing, cleared any doubts about the validity of IMG’s presence at the fair.

“IMG Worlds is an active member in the community with a long history of working with schools and universities from all over the seven Emirates,” she said. “Today’s participation aims to increase the cooperation with the educational sector, with both students on one side and faculty members and management on the other side.

“UniExpo 2024 is a huge success, as we experienced from the huge numbers of visitors on its first day on Wednesday. We have met and conducted many meetings with the management teams of schools and universities. We also got the students excited about visiting IMG Worlds,” Osseiran added. “Some of the students approached us and identified themselves as ‘Big Fans’ of certain rides and zones inside IMG Worlds of Adventure.”

A product of the renowned Galadari business group, IMG Dubai is the second-largest theme park in a temperature-controlled environment worldwide. It can accommodate over 20,000 visitors daily and the management is focused on engaging with students who contribute significantly to this number.

Through the KT UniExpo, IMG has been able to communicate directly with the students and increase ‘our cooperation with the schools and universities’.

IMG is not just about entertainment, it is also about education, so how does that work?