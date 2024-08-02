I'm ready for more: Emirati girl defeats Russian fighter to win her first steel cage Jiu-Jitsu fight

Balqees Al Hashmi. Photo: Ashwani Kumar

Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 11:18 PM Last updated: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 11:20 PM

Emirati girl Balqees Al Hashmi dominated her Russian opponent Maria Odintsova to clinch her first Jiu-Jitsu bout inside a steel cage with an Omoplata submission move at the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC5) on Friday evening.

“I was really excited about this fight. I couldn’t sleep thinking about it. I woke up a few times thinking it was morning. I came here a few hours before the fight. I did my warm-ups. I felt confident. I wasn’t nervous,” Balqees told Khaleej Times after her victory in front of a boisterous crowd at Mubadala Arena.

Stepping into a cage fight for the first time in her career, the 20-year-old Abu Dhabi-based Jiu-Jitsu fighter used her grappling skills to perfection.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“All my training in my camp has been helpful. Training three times a day, I changed my schedule and diet for this fight. It was tough, but I got used to it.”

Right from the start, Balqees dominated Maria on the mat with her grappling techniques and used the octagon as a tool.

“Stepping into the cage felt really good. I adapted quickly. It was a nice experience. I used the cage to try to pass her guard. And whenever you put your opponent into the cage, you have an advantage of winning a point. So, I managed to keep her into the cage. I was able to attack more,” said Balqees as she secured a unanimous decision of 30-27, 29-27, and 30-26 verdict in the three-round Jiu-Jitsu atomweight prelims bout.

Balqees Al Hashmi with President Sheikh Mohamed. — Supplied photo

“I put all my power and skills to use in the first round. I felt good. I knew I had won the round. The second one was pretty even. We were both attacking. I thought I was attacking more, but I wasn’t sure if I won the round. I got hurt in my leg, but I didn’t want to leave my fate to the judge’s decision. In the third round, I was determined to score good points. I gave it my all. I wanted to leave the cage with a win.”

Ready for next challenge