‘Ice creams, juices a luxury for us': Dubai residents get over 35,000 free snacks daily

KT Photos: Neeraj Murali

Published: Sat 6 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

Every day, more than 35,000 ice creams, juices, and water bottles are being distributed for free across Dubai, thanks to the 'Al Freej Fridge' campaign. The volunteers utilise five ice cream trucks, each traveling to various neighbourhoods in two shifts—morning and evening.

Covering ten areas of Dubai daily each truck carries about 7,000 ice creams, juices, water, and snacks daily providing much-needed relief to residents working outside, including construction workers, cab drivers, and delivery riders.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The trucks, parked in crowded areas, attract residents with the nostalgic jingle of ice cream music playing over speakers. As summer temperatures soar, this initiative, running until August 23, aims to mitigate the effects of the intense heat and promote the values of compassion and giving within the community. The campaign will benefit one million workers in its two-month run.

NA050724-NM-SUMMER. Passer-by enjoy an ice cream distributed for pedestrians during summer in Dubai on Friday. Photo by Neeraj Murali.

“It’s a relief to slurp on the ice cream and juices in this heat,” said Salam Mustafa, a construction worker with a private firm operating in Muhaisinah. “The Al Freej Fridge truck is a big relief to us, working in the intense heat during the day. And the best part is, it’s absolutely free. I got to eat ice cream, juice, water, and snacks, which would cost me more than Dh5. I can have it twice a day and save about Dh10, and monthly, I can save about Dh300,” added Mustafa.

Delivering 10 areas a day

The volunteers starts their work at 8 am in the morning loading their truck with the essentials in Muhaisnah and drives to a designated area. “Around 9am, we park and distribute ice creams, juice, and water,” said Abdullah Omar, a 19-year-old volunteer with the Al Freej Fridge Campaign.

“For the last two weeks, we have delivered over 500,000 pieces. The smiles of the beneficiaries brighten our day,” said Abdullah.

The campaign, which began two weeks ago, will continue until August 23. “We will be giving out a total of 7 million pieces,” said Abdullah.

“The cold drinks and ice cream are like a blessing,” said Nicolas, a delivery rider. “Working under the sun all day drains your energy, but this initiative keeps us hydrated and refreshed. It also saves us a lot of money that we would otherwise spend on buying drinks and snacks. I am grateful for this support.”