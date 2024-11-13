'I need it desperately': Dubai expat wins $1 million after 10 years of buying Duty Free tickets

Photo: Supplied

Two groups of Indian expats bagged the $1-million Dubai Duty Free (DDF) grand prize in the last two draws, it was announced on Wednesday.

In the latest draw held on Wednesday, 55-year-old Dubai resident Thomas Prado's entry was picked, making him an instant dollar-millionaire. He clarified, however, that he will be sharing the grand prize with four family members and colleagues who pitched in for the ticket.

Asked what he would do with the money, Prado — a resident of the emirate for 20 years and a DDF participant for 10 — was sure where it would go.

“Firstly, I have some debts to clear but a big chunk will be saved for my children’s education, while I will also do some religious donation," he said.

“I’m so grateful to God (it came) in this moment of time when I need it desperately.

Another Indian expat, Liv Ashby, was just as lucky. The 45-year-old was announced as the winner of $1-million in Millennium Millionaire Series 480.