‘I cry every night’: Palestinians in UAE dream of going home to Gaza for summer

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

Palestinian expatriates reflect on their deep sense of loss every summer when they see friends go for summer vacation to their respective home countries.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Rehab, a 49-year-old business owner, who requested not to give his full name, told Khaleej Times. She said: “When I see other UAE expats go on vacation to their home countries, I remember how I can’t go back to mine.”

“When I got married, I realised I couldn’t go to Gaza any more because my husband is from the West Bank. To enter the occupied land, we would have to take different routes, and with a kid on the way, we didn’t want to risk getting stuck in Gaza. It was very heartbreaking – the place is my home, and my family is still there. I haven’t seen some of my relatives in 24 years."

Palestinians who spoke to Khaleej Times said that "visiting home remains a distant dream". Border restrictions and political complexities have created insurmountable barriers for those longing to reconnect with their homeland.

Last visit home

Nihal, a 53-year-old stay-at-home mother, who also asked to remain anonymous, last visited Gaza in 2005. "The last time I went to Gaza was before giving birth to my last daughter. I didn’t know that was going to be my last visit home. It’s very sad,” she said.

Heba, a 48-year-old school receptionist, has also not been to Gaza in 18 years. She shared: "When I graduated from college, I got a job and got married, and got carried away with life. Now, after losing relatives in the war, I regret not going when I could have. You never know when someone is going to die; life is not guaranteed. Every night before I sleep, I cry because I am very sad."

Military offensives continue relentlessly in Gaza and Palestinians are forced to leave several neighbourhoods, including areas that had been originally designated as part of a humanitarian zone.

Striving to stay connected

Despite the ongoing war that made being away from home more distant, the Palestinian women who spoke to Khaleej Times said they strive to stay connected with their loved ones in Gaza.

Rehab now relies on text messages to communicate with her family. "Before the war, we used Botim all the time, but now I only text them because I can’t handle seeing the misery they are living in. It breaks my heart,” she said.

Nihal, who used to visit her relatives for brief reunions in Egypt, shared: “I speak to my relatives over the phone. Before the war, we used to meet in Egypt and spend a week together. Now it is impossible."