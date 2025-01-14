'I could see LA fires from the plane': Dubai resident narrowly misses blaze

Aanchal in Malibu before the fire (left). A burning home in Malibu (right)

Dubai resident Aanchal Sharma finally checked visiting Malibu in Los Angeles, California on her bucket list. She was drawn by the city’s lush landscape, near-perfect weather, lavish mansions, upscale shopping streets, expansive gardens with fountains, poolside cafés, and tropical tourist spots she had previously only seen in films.

Sharma concluded her month-long stay in the US last week. Now, back in Dubai, she could only look back at the beautiful places she visited in pictures.

The city of Malibu has reportedly lost about one-third of its eastern edge to the Palisades Fire, the biggest of the wildfires in Los Angeles that erupted Tuesday last week and has been ravaging the most populous US state since January 7.

“When I left Los Angeles, the wildfire had just started, and I could see it from the plane. When I landed in Dubai more than 14 hours later, the first alert I received on my phone was a message from a friend who told me the places we visited in LA were engulfed in the fire,” Sharma told Khaleej Times.

Fuelled by high winds, the wildfires have rendered entire neighbourhoods to ash, and left thousands without homes. A week later, the death toll caused by the massive wildfires rose to 24, and officials have yet to make an optimistic announcement that the blaze would decimate anytime soon, but instead gave warning of incoming dangerous winds that could fan up the flames further.

“I narrowly missed the blaze, and I could not say I was lucky to have escaped it because it now feels surreal watching LA burning on the news LA. The places I visited were all gone now. I only now have photos to show of cafés with wonderful sea views where I enjoyed a milkshake; or parks and running trails where I enjoyed morning runs, while basking in the cool breeze with the iconic Hollywood landmark in the background," said Sharma.

“All the beautiful places I visited and enjoyed, the sprawling villas I envied and admired, the greeneries I adored – they’re all gone now and turned in ashes,” she lamented.

Sharma described the situation like watching a dragging horror film or dystopian movie where the extent of damages continues to dramatically worsen.

“Imagine one day you were enjoying food and creating memories with friends, then the next day the place is gone – as in flattened and reduced to rubble,” she added, noting her only consolation is knowing that her friends whom she stayed with during her vacation remain safe and secure.

