How to set up a business in UAE mainland: A step-by-step guide

Motorists are advised to exercise caution due to reduced visibility
The UAE has emerged as a hub of business, with entrepreneurs from all nationalities flocking to the city to practice their trade.
To set up a business in the UAE, one needs to be atleast 18 years of age, according to the Commercial Transactions Law in 2023.
There are a few steps to follow to start a business in the UAE mainland, as per the Ministry of Economy. Here is a look at the approvals, documents required and steps to start your own business.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
You can apply online through the unified Basher platform, or the website of the concerned emirate's economic department. You can also apply in person through government service centres, Tasheel offices, legal services offices, OnTime offices for government services, or customer happiness centers of the emirate's Department of Economic Development.
According to the Ministry of Economy's website, these are the steps to set up your business in the UAE mainland.
Know your business, determine the type of economic activity that will take place, and what category it will fall under. The UAE offers six main types of economic licences:
Identify the needs of your business, and accordingly choose an appropriate structure.
Choosing the right structure for your business is crucial as it will determine the laws and regulations that your business must follow.
Here are the legal forms of businesses in the country:
The name of your business must be unique, and should not bear resemblance to any other company. To apply for the name, visit your emirate's Department of Economic Development. The application can be done online, through the website or smart app, or in person.
To register the trade name, there are certain conditions you must follow:
You must receive the initial approval from the UAE Government, which is a 'no objection' certificate. This indicates that the government does not object to establishing your business in the country.
With this approval, you can carry out the next step required in the business. You can also approach the authorities concerned to issue a licence.
However, a 'no objection' certificate does not allow you to start running the business.
Once you receive the certificate, you must create a Memorandum of Association (MOA), or Local Service Agent Agreement (LSA).
An MOA is required when your business is a:
An LSA is required when your business is a sole proprietorship.
You may also require additional approvals from different government authorities, depending on the kind of economic activity.
A physical address is required for each business in the country. The location must adhere to the regulations by the concerned emirate's Department of economic Development, along with the policies and laws of local municipalities and authorities.
In Dubai, the Dubai Land Department's Ejari portal is where you must register the tenancy contract for office or warehouse space.
To successfully set up and begin practising your business, you need a business licence. To obtain the licence, there are certain documents you must submit:
Pay fees, and collect your business licence from service centres, or through the website.
Finally, you must register with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Each emirate has it's own corresponding chamber. The registration must be done in the same emirate of your company.
These are the steps to follow to set up a business in the UAE mainland. To set up a business in the UAE free zone, there is a different process.
ALSO READ:
Motorists are advised to exercise caution due to reduced visibility
The students say it is all about thinking 'outside the box' and pursuing what truly interests them
Property Finder research shows that mixed-use communities with facilities planned around metro connectivity are preferred by end users
Offering a pick-your-own strawberry experience, entry to the farm is free
Hossein will share the prize money with five friends, all of whom will now become millionaires
Last week, Emirates Airlines joined the IATA Turbulence Aware platform to record such incidences with high accuracy and in real time
In 2023, the mall became the most visited place on Earth
They will be constructed up to 900 feet above sea level for the Kalba and Khor Fakkan Clubs to ensure a 'humidity-free atmosphere' and improve playing conditions