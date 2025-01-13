'How I raised world's richest man': Elon Musk's mother spills secrets in Dubai

KT Photo: Shihab

As a child, Elon Musk was his mother’s encyclopedia and her tech support. Maye Musk also said that he was always driven by a sentiment to do good to people and was quite the visionary.

“He doesn't do things to challenge the status quo,” said Maye. “He does things to do good. For example, when he launched Zip2, it was online door to door directions. And I thought that's great because I had big maps I had to use to get to places. And then he started PayPal and he said you'll be able to send money by email. Then he went on to Tesla to make electric cars.”

Speaking on the third day of the 1 billion summit in Dubai, Maye Musk gave audiences a glimpse into the childhood of her three children - Elon, Kimbal and Tosca Musk. Maye, a celebrated dietician and model, divorced her husband Errol Musk in 1979 and then raised her children on her own for a while.

'Elon sees the future'

Elon Musk, who is the richest man in the world as of January 2025, is the owner of Tesla, social media platform X and spaceflight company Space X. He has been recently hand-picked by US president elect Donald Trump to head the proposed advisory commission, Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Maye said that Elon had a unique gift of sensing future needs. “When he launched the cybertruck, he said it would save the lives of people stuck in forests, top of mountains or the middle of the ocean,” she said. “Now he is supplying cybertrucks at the fires in Los Angeles. He sees the future. He sees where there is a need and he goes against everybody else to get out there and work on it.”

She also added about the first time he told her he was going to be launching rockets, she thought it was a “cute” idea but wondered what was the need for it. With her wittiness and sharp observations, Maye elicited laughs and applause from the audience as she chatted about her experience at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers on Monday.

'My kids helped me so much'

Maye shared that her children had always seen her working hard and that they pitched in to help. "When I got divorced, I had to start my own practice very quickly," she said. "I got two master of science degrees, and then a hospital internship. During the internship, we were in a one-bedroom apartment. My kids put up with everything I did and every time I moved, they helped me so much. Elon was my encyclopedia, and of course, my tech expert. Kimbo would cook for us. And then Tosca would answer the phone, or she would be typing the doctor's reports to the main addresses." Maye's other son Kimbal Musk is a chef and entrepreneur while her daughter Tosca is a filmmaker and co-founded OTT platform Passionflix. She added that she always let her children do what they wanted. "When I was in Toronto, I was a research officer, and I wanted them to come study there for free, because I'm staff," she recalled. "But they had to study something in their medical profession which they didn't want to. So I said, you're on your own. They had to apply for loans, and study what they wanted. They had this $100,000 debt when they graduated and it was up to them. They made their choice and they had to pay for it, which they did." According to Maye, although all her children are millionaires, none of them were ever money minded. "They never wanted to make money," she said. "They always wanted to do good. They did good, invested in their own companies and the companies did well."