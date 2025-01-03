How Dubai’s new Smart Rental Index works: All you need to know

The new rental index has been expanded to add star rating system, data of old and new buildings, average rent in the area and the building as well
Dubai Land Department on Thursday unveiled the ‘Smart Rental Index’ that covers all residential areas across the emirate including districts, special development zones and free zones.
Relying on artificial intelligence (AI), the index considers all technical and service-related aspects of properties. Dubai has rated residential buildings from one to five star, depending on different factors such as amenities, quality, maintenance, and facility management among others.
Here is all you need to know about the Smart Rental Index:
Tenants and landlords can access the rental index through the Dubai Land Department’s website.
It is aimed at providing fair and accurate rental valuations to tenants, landlords and investors to give a clearer picture to three parties.
The index covers all residential areas in Dubai, including key districts, special development zones, and free zones, ensuring standardised valuation and pricing criteria.
The index relies on an advanced building classification system that considers all technical and service-related aspects of properties. Each building is evaluated based on a comprehensive set of criteria, including technical and structural characteristics, the quality of finishes and maintenance, the building’s strategic location and its spatial value, as well as the level of services and facilities available, such as maintenance, cleanliness, and parking management. This mechanism aims to ensure accurate and fair determination of rental values, reflecting each property’s true quality and advantages.
No.
Yes, rent will go up if your building has a higher rating.
Rental increases are applied in accordance with Decree No. (34) of 2013. The increase percentages are determined based on the difference between the current rental value and the average market rent. Rental increases start at zero per cent for rents that are less than 10 per cent below the average market rent and can reach up to 20 per cent for rents that exceed the average by more than 40 per cent.
Provided they upgrade and renovate the building, resulting in a higher rating of the building.
Yes. According to DLD, the index can be updated daily to reflect the latest data and rental trends in Dubai, unlike the previous index, which was updated on a quarterly, semi-annually or annual basis.
Yes. More transparency and clarity in rental income will help local and foreign investors launch their projects and property purchases.
