How Dubai’s new Smart Rental Index works: All you need to know

Dubai Land Department on Thursday unveiled the ‘Smart Rental Index’ that covers all residential areas across the emirate including districts, special development zones and free zones.

The new rental index has been expanded to add star rating system, data of old and new buildings, average rent in the area and the building as well.

Relying on artificial intelligence (AI), the index considers all technical and service-related aspects of properties. Dubai has rated residential buildings from one to five star, depending on different factors such as amenities, quality, maintenance, and facility management among others.

Here is all you need to know about the Smart Rental Index:

How can people access it?

Tenants and landlords can access the rental index through the Dubai Land Department’s website.

What is the purpose behind the launch of Smart Rental Index?

It is aimed at providing fair and accurate rental valuations to tenants, landlords and investors to give a clearer picture to three parties.

What does it cover?

The index covers all residential areas in Dubai, including key districts, special development zones, and free zones, ensuring standardised valuation and pricing criteria.

What aspects of buildings are covered in the index?

The index relies on an advanced building classification system that considers all technical and service-related aspects of properties. Each building is evaluated based on a comprehensive set of criteria, including technical and structural characteristics, the quality of finishes and maintenance, the building’s strategic location and its spatial value, as well as the level of services and facilities available, such as maintenance, cleanliness, and parking management. This mechanism aims to ensure accurate and fair determination of rental values, reflecting each property’s true quality and advantages.

Does index cover commercial buildings as well?

No.

Will rents go up with the launch of Smart Rental Index?

Yes, rent will go up if your building has a higher rating.

How much can rent hike be?